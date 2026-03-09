Prime Minister to Inaugurate Nationwide Canal Re-excavation Project on March 16

Water Resources Minister Md. Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny announced that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will officially inaugurate the country’s first canal re-excavation program on March 16, at Sahapara in Kaharol Upazila, Dinajpur district. The project is estimated to cost BDT 5 crore.

The Minister made these remarks as the chief guest at a meeting organized at the District Commissioner’s office yesterday, Sunday (March 8), after inspecting the canal in Balarampur Sahapara, Kaharol Upazila of the district.

Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anny stated that this important program of canal excavation will be advanced in line with the public’s demands. He recalled that the founder of BNP, Martyred President Ziaur Rahman, initiated the excavation of abandoned wetlands and small and large rivers to preserve environmental balance and enhance agricultural yield in the country.

He added that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, after taking charge of governing the country, has emphasized canal excavation for the welfare of the people and to prevent climate pollution. According to the plan, there is a target to excavate and re-excavate 20,000 kilometers of canals across the country within the next five years.

The Minister further stated, “We will implement the plan to accelerate the canal excavation activities as per the directives of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. If water can be retained through canal excavation, people in all areas of the country will primarily gain easy access to irrigation facilities.”

This will benefit the cultivation and production of all types of crops. Specifically, the re-excavation of this canal will alleviate the long-standing waterlogging issues in this region.

This preparatory meeting was held in the conference room of the Dinajpur District Commissioner’s office in anticipation of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s upcoming visit to Dinajpur. State Minister for Water Resources, Farhad Hossain Azad, delivered a special guest speech at the event.

Presided over by District Commissioner Rafiqul Islam, the meeting was attended by Member of Parliament for Dinajpur-1 Manjurul Islam, Member of Parliament for Dinajpur-2 Sadiq Riyaj Chowdhury Pinak, Member of Parliament for Dinajpur-3 (Sadar) Jahangir Alam, along with district BNP leaders, Water Resources Secretary Dr. A. K. M. Shahabuddin, and officials from various government departments of the district.