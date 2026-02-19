Nasiruddin Patwari: Offered Victory for Silence, But I Didn’t Compromise

Nasiruddin Patwari has stated that even if he is killed, he will not stop speaking out against injustice.

He made these remarks while speaking to journalists after the Tarawih prayers at Dhaka University Central Mosque on Wednesday night (February 18).

As a candidate for the Dhaka-8 constituency in the recently concluded national parliamentary elections, he revealed that during the election period, various criminal syndicates and business groups offered him compromise proposals. Even some individuals within the administration advised him to remain silent, assuring him of support. However, he claimed that he did not agree to any of these proposals.

Patwari contested the 13th national parliamentary elections for the Dhaka-8 constituency under the ‘Shapla Koli’ (Water Lily) symbol as a candidate of the Jamaat-led 11-party alliance. In that constituency, he was defeated by BNP candidate Mirza Abbas. He gained attention during his election campaign due to various statements he made regarding his rival candidates.

Addressing journalists, Patwari stated that the media must play a leading role against extortionists and corrupt individuals. He also mentioned that an appeal for reform would be made during the month of Ramadan to those involved in terrorism, corruption, and extortion.

The NCP leader said, “In the future, if anyone comes to steal votes in the Dhaka-8 constituency, even if they are someone’s wife or nephew, we will break their hands and feet. This is Osman Hady’s seat, and we will do our utmost to establish his dream of a Bangladesh founded on justice.”

When asked if he would be a candidate in the Dhaka South City Corporation elections, Patwari replied, “Elections are not our main target. Our target is system change. We will continue to work towards that.”