British Prime Minister’s Letter to Tareque Rahman

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has extended warm congratulations to Tareque Rahman on his victory in the 13th National Parliament election and his assumption of office as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. In his congratulatory message, the British Prime Minister pledged to further advance the long-standing friendly relations between the two countries.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump also congratulated Tareque Rahman. In his letter, on behalf of the American people, he conveyed best wishes and success for the Prime Minister’s historic victory. The letter, addressed to Tareque Rahman, offered congratulations on Wednesday (February 18). It was published by the official verified X handle of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The British Prime Minister’s letter highlighted the UK’s commitment to strengthening the UK-Bangladesh partnership, encompassing humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya community sheltered in Bangladesh, trade, investment, climate action, migration, and defense cooperation.

The British Prime Minister noted, “The UK and Bangladesh share a long-standing relationship. I am hopeful that under your leadership, our cooperation will only grow, building upon our shared values and rich history.”

As one of Bangladesh’s largest foreign investors, the UK expressed hope for further expanding its trade and investment relations. In the letter, the British Prime Minister stated, “I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our partnership, and sharing progress will be our priority.”

He also stated that further cooperation would strengthen efforts in tackling illegal migration, combating its impacts, addressing climate change, and bolstering their long-standing defense and security relationship.

Keir Starmer praised Bangladesh’s humane treatment of the Rohingya community, who have taken refuge in Bangladesh after being displaced from Myanmar. He pledged that the UK government would continue its humanitarian and financial assistance for Rohingya refugees.

Finally, he expressed optimism in the letter that the ‘next chapter’ of relations between the two countries would be successful and prosperous.

