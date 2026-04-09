Nationwide Measles Vaccination Date Announced

Health Minister Sardar Md. Sakhaowat Hossain announced that to control the spread of measles, the government will advance the nationwide vaccination program by 14 days, initiating it simultaneously across the country starting from April 20.

He disclosed this information on Wednesday (April 8) in the National Parliament while responding to a question from independent Member of Parliament Rumin Farhana regarding measles vaccines.

The Health Minister stated that there is an adequate stock of measles vaccines and the supply situation is stable. Already, 21.9 million doses of vaccine have been procured from Gavi. He further added that the incidence of measles has increased in the country due to the failures of past governments. The situation has deteriorated because of a lack of continuity in vaccination programs and insufficient prioritization.

However, the Health Minister stated that the current government is working with utmost importance to control measles infection, and all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the success of the vaccination program.

Furthermore, he mentioned that the process of purchasing vaccines worth BDT 4.19 billion through UNICEF is in its final stages. Of this, vaccines worth BDT 2 billion have already been procured.