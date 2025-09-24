NCP applies to EC for ‘Shapla’ symbol

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has formally

applied to the Election Commission (EC), seeking the inclusion and allocation

of the “Shapla” (water lily) symbol, or its variants “White Shapla” or “Red

Shapla,” as the party’s electoral symbol.

The application was submitted today via email to the EC Senior Secretary,

requesting necessary amendments to the Representation of the People’s Order,

2008, to include the proposed symbols in the official list, according to NCP

sources.

In the application, signed by NCP Convener Md. Nahid Islam, the party argued

that there is no legal bar to listing the Shapla as an electoral symbol under

the Representation of the People’s Order and related laws.

The party maintained that “Shapla,” though an element of the national emblem,

is not in itself the complete emblem, citing precedents where components of

the national emblem-such as “Paddy Sheaf” and “Star”-have already been

allocated to political parties.

The NCP noted that since its formal launch on February 28, 2025, the party

has been in regular dialogue with the Commission over election-related

matters, including party registration and overseas voting rights.

On June 4, 2025, during a meeting with a Commission committee member, the NCP

delegation was assured that “Shapla” would be included in the final list of

electoral symbols.

However, the party later learned from media reports on July 9, 2025, that the

Commission had decided not to enlist the Shapla on grounds that it is a

national symbol.

Challenging this stance, the NCP in subsequent meetings, including one with

the Chief Election Commissioner on July 13, argued that the Commission’s

reasoning lacked legal basis.

The party pointed out that other national symbols such as the “Jackfruit”

(national fruit) and “Golden Fibre” (jute) have been allocated as electoral

symbols to political parties.

The NCP said its “Shapla” symbol has already gained wide public recognition,

especially during the “July March” programme earlier this year, where people

across the country spontaneously adopted the Shapla as the emblem of the

party.

It further alleged that denial of the symbol reflected a discriminatory and

arbitrary approach by the Commission, raising questions about its

impartiality.

Most recently, following the completion of field-level verification and

registration requirements, the Commission decided to grant NCP registration

as a political party. However, on September 23, the Commission’s Senior

Secretary told the media that since Shapla was not listed in the electoral

symbol schedule, it could not be allocated to NCP.

Terming the stance “regrettable and unilateral,” the party urged the Election

Commission to amend the Representation of the People’s Rules, 2008, if

necessary, and allocate either the Shapla, White Shapla, or Red Shapla symbol

in its favour.

NCP stressed that the Commission must avoid arbitrary decisions and ensure a

level playing field for all parties in the upcoming 13th parliamentary

elections.