NCP Signs July Charter

The National Citizens’ Party (NCP), a political party formed around the July 2024 mass uprising, has finally signed the much-discussed ‘July Charter’. The central leaders of the party formally signed the charter at 6 PM on Monday (February 16) at the State Guest House Jamuna. Top leaders of the party, along with members of its advisory council, were present at the occasion.

A six-member delegation from the NCP visited Jamuna to sign the July Charter. The delegation included party convener Md. Nahid Islam, member secretary Akhter Hossain, joint conveners Sarwar Tushar, Javed Rasin, Monira Sharmin, and joint member secretary Zahirul Islam Musa.

Previously, the NCP had refrained from signing the charter due to objections regarding its legal basis and the specific blueprint for reforms. However, following the national election and referendum on February 12, and considering the changed political situation and the goal of constitutional reform, the party decided to join this historic charter.

It is noteworthy that alongside the 13th national parliamentary election, a referendum was held on implementing the constitutional proposals of the July National Charter. The ‘Yes’ vote won by a large margin, paving the way for the implementation of fundamental state reforms.

Following the fall of the government on August 5, 2024, an interim government was formed under the leadership of Dr. Muhammad Yunus. The government initiated reforms in various sectors of the state and established commissions for reforms in areas including the constitution, electoral system, judiciary, Anti-Corruption Commission, police, and public administration.

Among the recommendations of these commissions, 166 proposals were identified as significant. Subsequently, after extensive discussions with nearly 30 political parties, consensus was reached on 84 reform proposals, leading to the formulation of the ‘July National Charter’.