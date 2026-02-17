Swearing-in of Newly Elected Members of Parliament

The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected members of the Thirteenth National Parliament has commenced. The ceremony officially began at 10:38 AM on Tuesday, February 17, at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (National Parliament House), with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

The Members of Parliament who won the election are taking their oaths in phases. Through the swearing-in, they will officially assume their duties as Members of Parliament, paving the way for the commencement of the new parliament’s activities.

According to relevant sources, following the swearing-in ceremony, the new parliament’s activities, election of the Leader of the House, and subsequent formal processes for government formation will be completed. The swearing-in of the new government and cabinet is also expected to take place in phases today.