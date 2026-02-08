Nearly 4.75 Lakh Postal Ballots Reach Returning Officers

A total of 470,202 postal ballots have been delivered to expatriate voters and officials engaged in electoral duties for the upcoming 13th National Parliament Election and Referendum. The Election Commission (EC) announced this information on Sunday (February 8) in a press release concerning ‘OCV-SDI’ related to expatriate voter registration.

The EC reported that a total of 766,862 postal ballots were dispatched from various countries. Among these, expatriates received 527,033 ballots. Of the recipients, 494,125 expatriates cast their votes, and 468,091 ballots were returned to the country. Returning officers have accepted 225,168 of these ballots.

For domestic voters, a total of 694,146 ballots were sent. Voters received 381,007 of these ballots. A total of 321,695 individuals cast their votes, and 276,272 ballots were submitted to post offices. Returning officers have accepted 83,942 of these ballots.

The Election Commission stated that voting will take place on February 12, from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM.