Law Enforcement Agencies Deployed for Elections Starting Today

Members of various law enforcement agencies, including the army, are being deployed starting today to ensure the 13th national parliamentary election and referendum are held freely, fairly, impartially, and peacefully.

A circular issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that Ansar forces will be deployed at the field level starting Sunday (February 8). 1,051 executive magistrates have already commenced their duties. Additionally, 157,000 police personnel will be deployed on the morning of the day before the election (February 11).

The circular states that Police, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP), and Coast Guard will be deployed to ensure a fair and impartial election. Furthermore, members of the armed forces will be tasked under ‘In Aid to Civil Power’ to assist the civilian administration.

A total of approximately 900,000 members from various forces will serve in this election. Among them, about 550,000 members of Ansar and VDP will be stationed at polling centers. Approximately 150,000 police personnel, 100,000 armed forces members, and about 35,000 BGB members will be on duty.

The circular further states that the Armed Forces, BGB, Coast Guard, RAB, Police, Armed Police Battalion (APBN), and Ansar Battalion will operate as mobile and striking forces to maintain peace and order during the election period. BGB, RAB, APBN, and Ansar Battalion will perform duties on a district, upazila, and police station basis. The Coast Guard will be deployed in coastal areas. All forces will report to their respective Returning Officers and carry out their duties according to their instructions.

Sources indicate that outside metropolitan areas, 16-17 police and Ansar members will be deployed at general polling stations, and 17-18 at high-risk centers. In metropolitan areas, 16 personnel will be on duty at general centers and 17 at high-risk centers. In specific polling stations across 25 identified remote districts, 16-18 police and Ansar members will be deployed. These personnel will remain on duty from two days prior to the election day until the election day itself.