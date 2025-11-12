Necessary amendments will be made to govt grant policy for film production: Mahfuj Alam

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Mahfuj Alam today said that necessary amendments would be made to the government grant policy for short and full-length film production to further enhance the quality of films produced with state funding.

He made the remark at a view-exchange meeting on the amendment of the government grant policy for short and full-length film production, 2025, at the Tathya Bhaban here, said a ministry press release.

Regarding the selection of films for government grants in the last fiscal year, the Adviser said that the films were chosen with utmost transparency in accordance with the existing policies. He urged all concerned in the film industry to ensure the highest quality in producing the films that have received government grants.

He said that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has taken several steps to improve the quality of films produced with support of grants. As part of this, the ministry has taken the initiative to amend the policy on providing government grants for film production.

He also called on film-related individuals to submit in writing the areas where amendments are needed in the existing policy.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Mahbuba Farjana, Additional Secretary Nur Md. Mahbubul Haque, Managing Director of Bangladesh Film Development Corporation Masuma Rahman Tani, Vice-Chairman of Bangladesh Film Certification Board SM Abdur Rahman as well as film directors, filmmakers, actors and film-related individuals also joined the event.