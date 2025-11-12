Dhaka summons Indian envoy over Hasina’s media access

The foreign ministry today summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka Pawan Badhe to formally convey Bangladesh’s serious concern over the Indian government allowing absconding premier Sheikh Hasina to interact with the mainstream Indian media, a high-level diplomatic source told BSS this evening.

The ministry reportedly conveyed that harbouring such a notorious fugitive currently under trial for committing crimes against humanity and granting her a platform to spew hatred and advocate terrorist acts inside Bangladesh are unhelpful to fostering a constructive bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The Indian diplomat was asked to convey to New Delhi Bangladesh’s request to immediately discontinue Hasina’s access to media, said the source.