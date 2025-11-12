Home » Dhaka summons Indian envoy over Hasina’s media access
National

Dhaka summons Indian envoy over Hasina’s media access

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

The foreign ministry today summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka Pawan Badhe to formally convey Bangladesh’s serious concern over the Indian government allowing absconding premier Sheikh Hasina to interact with the mainstream Indian media, a high-level diplomatic source told BSS this evening.

The ministry reportedly conveyed that harbouring such a notorious fugitive currently under trial for committing crimes against humanity and granting her a platform to spew hatred and advocate terrorist acts inside Bangladesh are unhelpful to fostering a constructive bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The Indian diplomat was asked to convey to New Delhi Bangladesh’s request to immediately discontinue Hasina’s access to media, said the source.

 

You may also like

Necessary amendments will be made to govt grant policy for film production:...

CA calls for expanding, strengthening BNCC for national transformation

Inform law enforcement agencies about suspected saboteurs: Home Adviser

EC to register 16 more local poll observer bodies

AG seeks political parties’ pledge for formulating anti-discrimination act

BB dissolves boards of 5 shariah banks ahead of major merger

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More