Negative politics causes BNP defeat in city polls: Quader

Awami League general secretary and Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said negative politics has caused BNP to suffer defeat in the recently-held Dhaka city corporation polls.

“BNP would not be able to overcome the situation if it doesn’t leave the communal politics. BNP leaders are not united also and that is why they have failed in waging any movement, in election and achieving organizational strength,” he said.

Quader said these while addressing a press briefing at Awami League president’s Dhanmandi political office.

Replying a question of a reporter, the Awami League general secretary said, “BNP is saying many silly things due to its continuous failure in politics. People no longer believe in their threat of movement.”

He further said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been able to attract attention of the world leaders by her good governance and development of the country, and she has already been able to get trust of country’s people.

Quader said if there were any mistakes in the recently-held city corporation polls, Awami League will address those and move forward.

The Awami League general secretary said full committees of Dhaka South and North units of the party and other associate bodies, whose councils have been held, would be declared within this month.

Awami League Presidium Member Abdur Rahman, Organizing Secretaries BM Mozammel Haque and Mirza Azam, Cultural Affairs Secretary Asim Kumar Ukil, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Science and Technology Affairs Secretary Abdus Sabur, Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, central leaders Dr Mostafa Jalal Mohiuddin and KM Jahangir, Jubo Mohila League president Nazma Akter and general secretary Apu Ukil were present on the occasion, among others.