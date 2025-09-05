Nepal Blocks Facebook, X, YouTube and Other Major Social Media Platforms

The government of Nepal has moved to block access to Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, LinkedIn, and several other popular social media platforms, accusing them of failing to comply with the country’s registration requirements.

The Ministry of Communication and Information Technology said social media companies were repeatedly instructed to register locally, appoint a representative, and establish a grievance redressal mechanism. Since the companies did not comply, authorities began shutting down unregistered platforms from Thursday.

In total, 26 platforms—including Facebook, YouTube, X, Reddit, and LinkedIn—have been restricted. Meanwhile, TikTok, Viber, WeTalk, Nimbuzz, and Poppo Live remain operational after completing the mandatory registration process.

The government argued that the move is aimed at curbing online violence, misinformation, and cybercrime. However, opposition parties and rights groups have condemned the decision, calling it a serious threat to freedom of expression.

Nepal’s National Independent Party said, “Regulation is necessary, but outright blocking is not the solution.” Media rights organizations and journalists’ associations have also expressed concern over growing restrictions on press and online freedoms in the country.