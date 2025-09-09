Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests Leave 19 Dead

Nepal’s government has lifted its ban on social media platforms after nationwide protests turned violent, leaving at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured. The announcement came on Tuesday from Information and Communication Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, who confirmed that platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube were once again accessible.

The government had imposed the ban on September 4, citing that major platforms were operating without official registration in the country. The move sparked widespread anger, particularly among young people, who took to the streets in mass demonstrations. Security forces responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, and live fire, escalating the violence.

Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli expressed sorrow over the deaths, describing them as the result of “infiltration by vested interests.” He pledged compensation for the families of those killed, free treatment for the injured, and the formation of an investigative committee within 15 days to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned amid criticism over the handling of the protests. Authorities had imposed a curfew and deployed the army before finally lifting the controversial ban.

Protesters hailed the government’s reversal as a victory for democratic rights and freedom of expression, though analysts warned the unrest could deepen political instability in the coming months.