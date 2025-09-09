Home » Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests Leave 19 Dead
World News

Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests Leave 19 Dead

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

Nepal’s government has lifted its ban on social media platforms after nationwide protests turned violent, leaving at least 19 people dead and hundreds injured. The announcement came on Tuesday from Information and Communication Technology Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung, who confirmed that platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube were once again accessible.

The government had imposed the ban on September 4, citing that major platforms were operating without official registration in the country. The move sparked widespread anger, particularly among young people, who took to the streets in mass demonstrations. Security forces responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, and live fire, escalating the violence.

Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli expressed sorrow over the deaths, describing them as the result of “infiltration by vested interests.” He pledged compensation for the families of those killed, free treatment for the injured, and the formation of an investigative committee within 15 days to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned amid criticism over the handling of the protests. Authorities had imposed a curfew and deployed the army before finally lifting the controversial ban.

Protesters hailed the government’s reversal as a victory for democratic rights and freedom of expression, though analysts warned the unrest could deepen political instability in the coming months.

You may also like

Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests; Curfew Imposed in Multiple...

Deadly Violence in Nepal Protests, Death Toll Rises to 14

Nepal Rocked by Gen Z Protests, Demonstrators Storm Parliament; 8 Dead

Red Sea Submarine Cable Outage Causes Internet Disruptions Across Middle East and...

Israel Intensifies Gaza City Destruction, Bombs Another High-Rise

Over 400 Arrested During Protest Outside UK Parliament

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More