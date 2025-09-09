Home » Nepal Lifts Social Media Ban After Deadly Protests; Curfew Imposed in Multiple Cities
by newsdesk
by newsdesk

Nepal has lifted its nationwide ban on social media following violent clashes between protesters and security forces that left at least 19 people dead. At the same time, authorities have imposed strict curfews across several districts in an effort to restore order.

Despite the curfew, demonstrations by young people continued in parts of the Kathmandu Valley. Anger has been mounting after Monday’s deadly crackdown, which killed 17 protesters in Kathmandu and 2 in Itahari, and left more than 400 others injured.

According to The Kathmandu Post, protests persisted in areas such as New Baneshwor on Tuesday, where young demonstrators gathered without carrying banners or placards. One participant said, “Yesterday’s tragedy exposed the government’s failure. I came here to stand with my generation.”

Security forces also faced fresh unrest in Chandranigahapur, where police fired live rounds and tear gas to disperse crowds. Protesters there set a police vehicle on fire, prompting authorities to fire several warning shots. No casualties or arrests have yet been confirmed, but tensions remain high.

To contain the situation, the Kathmandu District Administration announced an indefinite curfew inside the Ring Road from 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Key locations—including Balkumari Bridge, Koteshwor, Sinamangal, Gaushala, Chabahil, Narayan Gopal Chowk, Gongabu, Balaju, Swayambhu, Kalanki, Balkhu, and the Bagmati Bridge—are under lockdown.

In Lalitpur, the curfew is being enforced from 9 a.m. until midnight, while Bhaktapur authorities have banned all movement and gatherings indefinitely in Madhyapur Thimi, Suryabinayak, Changunarayan, and Bhaktapur Municipality.

The restrictions were imposed under Section 6(3) of the Local Administration Act of 1971, which prohibits public assemblies, rallies, processions, and sit-ins.

Political leaders, including opposition figures, have condemned the government’s heavy-handed response, saying the bloodshed highlights its repressive stance.

With Generation Z youth driving the anti-corruption and pro-free-speech movement, protests are expected to continue despite the government’s attempt to shut them down.

