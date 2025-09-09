Home » Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Resigns
World News

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli Resigns

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday (September 9), confirmed by his aide Prakash Silwal. The resignation follows nationwide protests against government actions and allegations of corruption.

The protests erupted on Monday (September 8) after the government imposed a ban on social media platforms. Demonstrators clashed with police in Kathmandu and other regions, resulting in at least 19 deaths and over a hundred injuries.

Protesters voiced their discontent over government corruption and mismanagement. In response, Prime Minister Oli decided to step down.

