Home » Bangladeshis in Nepal advised to remain indoor
National

Bangladeshis in Nepal advised to remain indoor

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu has issued an urgent notice advising all Bangladeshi nationals currently in Nepal to remain indoors and avoid travel amid widespread unrest following recent protests.

The embassy urged all Bangladeshis, both inbound passengers and residents, to stay at their hotels or current locations, advising against flying to Nepal due to prevailing security concerns, according to a message received here.

The advisory provided emergency contact numbers for Sadek (+977 9803872759) and Sarda (+977 9851128381) for immediate assistance.

This precaution comes in the wake of “Gen Z protests” across Nepal, sparked by the government’s decision to block 26 social media platforms for failing to register under new regulatory mandates.

Tens of thousands of young demonstrators, largely students, rallied in Kathmandu, venting frustration over broader issues of corruption, lack of opportunities, governance failures, and digital censorship.

At least 19 people were killed and hundreds more injured, the deadliest single-day violence in Nepal in decades.

A curfew was imposed in Kathmandu and several cities to contain the unrest

You may also like

Mother and Daughter Murdered in Comilla Over Exorcism, Traditional Healer Arrested

Former Secretary Bhuiya Mohammad Shafiqul Islam Arrested

Bodies of Comilla University Student and Mother Recovered: Suspect Seen in CCTV...

Adviser Farooq-e-Azam for dignified rehabilitation of July martyrs’ families, injured

Gold Price in Bangladesh Hits Record High as BAJUS Raises Rates Again

Kurigram Express Derails in Joypurhat, Dhaka-North Bengal Rail Link Suspended

@2021 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More