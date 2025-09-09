Bangladeshis in Nepal advised to remain indoor

The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu has issued an urgent notice advising all Bangladeshi nationals currently in Nepal to remain indoors and avoid travel amid widespread unrest following recent protests.

The embassy urged all Bangladeshis, both inbound passengers and residents, to stay at their hotels or current locations, advising against flying to Nepal due to prevailing security concerns, according to a message received here.

The advisory provided emergency contact numbers for Sadek (+977 9803872759) and Sarda (+977 9851128381) for immediate assistance.

This precaution comes in the wake of “Gen Z protests” across Nepal, sparked by the government’s decision to block 26 social media platforms for failing to register under new regulatory mandates.

Tens of thousands of young demonstrators, largely students, rallied in Kathmandu, venting frustration over broader issues of corruption, lack of opportunities, governance failures, and digital censorship.

At least 19 people were killed and hundreds more injured, the deadliest single-day violence in Nepal in decades.

A curfew was imposed in Kathmandu and several cities to contain the unrest