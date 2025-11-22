Home » New History Will Be Made Through Elections in the Country: Jamaat
Politics

New History Will Be Made Through Elections in the Country: Jamaat

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

At a national delegate conference organized by the Bangladesh Hizbullah Jamiyatul Musliheen, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, the Amir of the Bangladesh Jamaat‑e‑Islami, stated that with the upcoming national elections, a new chapter of history will be written for Bangladesh.

Speaking at the event held at the Nesarabad Maḥfil ground in Jhalokati at about 12:30 pm on November 22, he expressed hope that the forthcoming election will be transparent, fair and participatory. He assured that representatives will be elected by the people’s vote, and that no undue influence or power will be tolerated.

Dr. Rahman further warned that if anyone attempts to manipulate votes or seize control of polling stations, the people will counter them. He declared that any attempt at vote-engineering or other irregularities, as seen in the past, will meet a suitable response. He also called for all Islamic forces to unite against any efforts of tyranny, fascism or division of the nation.

The conference was attended by renowned religious leader Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim of the Chormonai Peeth as a guest. He stated that if Islamic parties participate in the election together and coordinate the ballot boxes, then a new political history of the country is possible. He added that the people will decide which direction the country moves in, and that forces believing in Islamic values must lead that way.

Other speakers included Maulana Abdul Basit Azad, Amir of the Khelafat Majlish; Akhtar Hossain, General Secretary of the Jatiyo Nagorik Party; and Barrister Asaduzzaman Fuad, General Secretary of the EB Party. They collectively emphasized that if Islamic political parties remain united, victory in the national election is achievable.

The delegate conference, chaired by Maulana Khalilur Rahman of Nesarabad, drew thousands of devout Muslims. It was organized on the second day of the annual Waz Mahfil at the Nesarabad Darbar Sharif.

You may also like

The Awami League will no longer be allowed to engage in politics:...

If the Jamaat forms a government, I will drink poison: Fazlur Rahman

Holding separate referendum to cost additional Tk 1,000 crore: Fakhrul

What has happened has happened – now resolve the issues: Mirza Fakhrul...

Even Asif Mahmud, who opposed fascism, is now a fascist looter: Tarique...

Is Tarique Rahman Capable of Becoming an Iconic Statesman?

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More