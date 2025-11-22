New History Will Be Made Through Elections in the Country: Jamaat

At a national delegate conference organized by the Bangladesh Hizbullah Jamiyatul Musliheen, Dr. Shafiqur Rahman, the Amir of the Bangladesh Jamaat‑e‑Islami, stated that with the upcoming national elections, a new chapter of history will be written for Bangladesh.

Speaking at the event held at the Nesarabad Maḥfil ground in Jhalokati at about 12:30 pm on November 22, he expressed hope that the forthcoming election will be transparent, fair and participatory. He assured that representatives will be elected by the people’s vote, and that no undue influence or power will be tolerated.

Dr. Rahman further warned that if anyone attempts to manipulate votes or seize control of polling stations, the people will counter them. He declared that any attempt at vote-engineering or other irregularities, as seen in the past, will meet a suitable response. He also called for all Islamic forces to unite against any efforts of tyranny, fascism or division of the nation.

The conference was attended by renowned religious leader Mufti Syed Muhammad Rezaul Karim of the Chormonai Peeth as a guest. He stated that if Islamic parties participate in the election together and coordinate the ballot boxes, then a new political history of the country is possible. He added that the people will decide which direction the country moves in, and that forces believing in Islamic values must lead that way.

Other speakers included Maulana Abdul Basit Azad, Amir of the Khelafat Majlish; Akhtar Hossain, General Secretary of the Jatiyo Nagorik Party; and Barrister Asaduzzaman Fuad, General Secretary of the EB Party. They collectively emphasized that if Islamic political parties remain united, victory in the national election is achievable.

The delegate conference, chaired by Maulana Khalilur Rahman of Nesarabad, drew thousands of devout Muslims. It was organized on the second day of the annual Waz Mahfil at the Nesarabad Darbar Sharif.