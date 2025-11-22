Home » If the Jamaat forms a government, I will drink poison: Fazlur Rahman
If the Jamaat forms a government, I will drink poison: Fazlur Rahman

At a political rally held by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Itna Sadar Union, ward no. 2, candidate advocate Fazlur Rahman — nominated by the BNP for the Kishoreganj-4 constituency (Itna-Mithamoin-Ashtagram) — declared that if the Jamaat‑e‑Islami were to win the election in his area and form the government, he would drink poison.

He stated that during the Liberation War, when hands were raised in favour of freedom fighters he could see them, but never saw a hand raised for the Razakars (collaborators). “Yet they will hold an election and form a government? If in Itna-Mithamoin-Ashtagram they succeed, I’ll drink poison,” he said.

Speaking on Friday evening (21 November) at the rally organised by the BNP in Itna, Fazlur Rahman addressed local Jamaat leaders and activists, calling them living only because of the grace of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Ziaur Rahman and Khaleda Zia. He accused them of hypocrisy, being traitors, ungrateful and corrupt: “Those who were saved by someone are biting that someone.”

Claiming to be a candidate of an ideological struggle, Fazlur Rahman said he only seeks votes from supporters of the Liberation War, the BNP, Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia, Tarique Rahman, and the “Dhane Sheesh” symbol. He added that he does not consider the religion of the voter — whether Hindu, Muslim, Buddhist or Christian — as long as they are voters.

He also remarked that the goal of the Liberation War was to build a secular state.

Also present at the rally were Fazlur Rahman’s wife Umme Kulsuma Rekha, Itna Upazila BNP President S. M. Kalam Hossain, General Secretary Siddiqur Jaman Thakur Swapon and other local leaders and workers.

