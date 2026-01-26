Home » NID Correction Activities Resume After Suspension
FeaturedNational

NID Correction Activities Resume After Suspension

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk 0 comments

The Election Commission (EC) has resumed the National Identity Card (NID) amendment activities, which were suspended due to the election.

NID Director General ASM Humayun Kabir provided this information.

He stated that, as per the Election Commission’s decision, from today, January 25, field-level officers have been granted the authority to process amendment applications through their accounts.

According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued on December 24, applications for the correction of birth dates and other information including birth dates must be processed under Category ‘D’. During categorization, applications related to birth dates must be assigned to Category ‘D’. Furthermore, applications rejected from categories ‘B’ and ‘B1’ must be classified as ‘C1’, which will be processed by the Additional Regional Election Officer.

You may also like

Expatriates to Receive Cash Incentives for Facilitating Foreign Investment

Projects Worth BDT 45,191 Crore Approved at ECNEC Meeting

Tarique Rahman: ‘Conspiracy is Possible, Ballot Boxes Must Be Guarded’

56,000 Observers to Monitor Elections

Death Sentence for 3, Including Habibur, in 6 Chankharpul Murders

Total 5-Day Holiday Granted for Election

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by TEchWinks

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More