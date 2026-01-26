NID Correction Activities Resume After Suspension

The Election Commission (EC) has resumed the National Identity Card (NID) amendment activities, which were suspended due to the election.

NID Director General ASM Humayun Kabir provided this information.

He stated that, as per the Election Commission’s decision, from today, January 25, field-level officers have been granted the authority to process amendment applications through their accounts.

According to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued on December 24, applications for the correction of birth dates and other information including birth dates must be processed under Category ‘D’. During categorization, applications related to birth dates must be assigned to Category ‘D’. Furthermore, applications rejected from categories ‘B’ and ‘B1’ must be classified as ‘C1’, which will be processed by the Additional Regional Election Officer.