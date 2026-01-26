Tarique Rahman: ‘Conspiracy is Possible, Ballot Boxes Must Be Guarded’

BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman stated that changing the destiny of the people is the primary goal and objective of the BNP. He warned that various types of conspiracies could occur in the upcoming elections, emphasizing that merely going to the polling station in the morning would not fulfill one’s responsibility. Appealing to voters to remain vigilant, he urged them to perform Tahajjud prayers at home, then come to the polling station to offer Fajr prayers in congregation, stand in line to cast their votes, and guard the ballot boxes until the voting process is complete.

He made these remarks as the chief guest at a rally organized by the BNP at Phultali Field in Sadar Dakshin Upazila, Cumilla district, on Sunday at approximately 10:45 PM.

In his nearly 23-minute speech, Tarique Rahman highlighted various development programs, including canal digging, training for unemployed youth, and the introduction of family cards, farmer cards, and health cards for the healthcare of the poor. He reiterated that the BNP’s goal is the development of the people and the transformation of their destiny.

Recalling the Liberation War and the recent political context, Tarique Rahman stated that Bangladesh achieved independence in 1971 through the sacrifices of freedom fighters. He claimed that in 2024, people have also given their lives to protect that independence. He asserted that 419 leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party have been martyred in this struggle, and over a thousand more people have lost their lives. He declared, “The July fighters have protected our independence.”

Referring to the BNP’s past tenure in power, Tarique Rahman mentioned that free education for women was introduced and many farmers’ loans were waived. He added that the BNP knows how to curb corruption and has experience in creating employment for students and youth. He stated, “We will move forward according to that experience and plan, and work for the betterment of people’s lives.”

Stating his intention to present development plans without attacking other political parties, Tarique Rahman said that the BNP wants to show people how to bring about development. He urged voters to cast their ballots for the BNP to make the country self-reliant and ensure public welfare, aligning with the hopes for change that people brought on August 5. He called upon everyone to go to the polling stations on February 12 and vote for “Dhāner Shīsh” (the BNP’s electoral symbol) to ensure the victory of BNP candidates.

At the rally, Tarique Rahman said that if the BNP comes to power, the working-class people of the country would benefit the most. He complained that even the good deeds of the BNP are criticized. Reminding everyone of the party’s election slogan, he recited, “We will work, we will build the nation—Bangladesh first.”

Other speakers at the rally included Monirul Haque Chowdhury, advisor to the BNP Chairman and candidate for Cumilla-6 constituency; Advisor Amin Ur Rashid Yasin; Dr. Redwan Ahmed, candidate for Cumilla-7 constituency; Ehsanul Haque Milan, candidate for Chandpur-1 constituency; Farid Uddin Manik, candidate for Chandpur Sadar constituency; Harunur Rashid, candidate for Chandpur-5 constituency; Mobashsher Alam Bhuiyan, candidate for Cumilla-10 constituency; Selim Bhuiyan, Organizational Secretary of Cumilla Division; Mostak Mia, Assistant Organizational Secretary; Abul Kalam, Central Industry Affairs Secretary; Jakaria Taher Sumon, Employment Affairs Secretary and President of Cumilla South District BNP; Ashiqur Rahman Mahmud Wasim, General Secretary; Udbatul Bari Abu, President of Metropolitan BNP; Yusuf Molla Tipu, General Secretary; and other leaders from BNP and its affiliated organizations.