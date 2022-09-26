No one will be found if AL takes to streets: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said Awami League is a party of staging movements on streets and no one will be found if the leaders and activists of the party have been asked to take to the streets across the country.

“We don’t want street fights and the activists of our party have been given directives to show restraint. Besides, BNP is on the streets and even they had uprooted the trees of the streets and vandalised the police boxes in 2013, 2014 and 2015. We want the party (BNP) will carry out their movement systematically. And all including the police administration will cooperate with them,” he said.

The minister stated these while exchanging views with reporters at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat in the capital.

In fact, Hasan said, BNP wants the politics of violence and their aim is to clash with police and people. And they want more dead bodies, he added.

He said many people are telling that the youth, who was killed in Munshiganj, was hit by a brick thrown by them (BNP) though it was not possible to come to a conclusion in this regard till now.

The minister said BNP fought each other in the name of movement. Even, they carried out attacks on police and innocent people and vandalised the public properties, he added.

The countrymen would resist them like the past, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

He said BNP has been shouting for carrying out anti-government movement for the last 13 and a half years. It is the responsibility of the government to maintain peace and stability in the country and it is doing its job in a very moderate manner, he added.

About the polls, the minister said it is normal that different political parties will be vocal more against the government before the elections. And it is a part of practicing democratic rules, he added.

He said, “We have no objection if anyone carries out movement, criticising the government by maintaining the rules of democracy. There is a problem if they do politics of violence.”

About the Premier’s ongoing USA visit, Hasan said the visit of the Prime Minister has been very successful till now. She met with the US President Joe Biden and held a meeting with the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, he added.

He said the Premier has also held meetings with different heads of the governments. The Prime Minister will tell in details after returning home, he added.