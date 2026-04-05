No Opportunity to Create Division by Capitalizing on Religion in the Country: Local Government Minister

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has stated that there is no scope to create any kind of division using religion in the country’s overall development process.

He made these remarks as the chief guest at a goodwill exchange program organized in Bhatara, Dhaka, on Sunday (April 5), marking ‘Easter Sunday,’ one of the main religious festivals of the Christian community.

The Minister said that certain political groups in the country are attempting to achieve their vested interests by bringing religion to the forefront. However, religious division has no place in Bangladesh’s long social tradition.

He further stated, “We have coexisted with brotherhood and harmony in this land for thousands of years. Religious belief is a personal matter; we are not interested in making it a part of state governance. We want to establish Bangladesh as a secular state in the world.”

Criticizing some political parties, he said, “Some malevolent forces try to create division in society for political gain. Some even wish to deny the glorious Liberation War, which is deeply regrettable. We should further strengthen mutual harmony and unity amidst diversity.”

Regarding the ongoing unexpected fuel crisis in the country, the Minister said that despite this crisis, caused by complex global circumstances, the current government is making every effort to swiftly import fuel from abroad with utmost priority.

He addressed the general public, stating, “The Minister in charge of the relevant ministry is repeatedly assuring the countrymen that there is sufficient fuel oil in stock. Despite this, some people are seen collecting fuel repeatedly by motorcycle out of panic, which is creating an artificial shortage in the market. No one should pay heed to any rumors.”

Towards the end of the event, he brought up the political context, saying, “BNP has formed the government with your unwavering support under the visionary leadership of Tarique Rahman, and for this, we are sincerely grateful to all of you. We will lead the country towards light by upholding truth and justice.”