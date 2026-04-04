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If Hormuz is not opened by Monday, ‘hell’ will descend upon Iran: Trump

by newsdesk
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US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial waterway for global trade. He has once again set a final deadline for Iran to open the strait.

President Trump explicitly informed Iran that if the Strait of Hormuz is not opened within the next 48 hours, by Monday (April 6), ‘hell will descend’ upon the country.

He announced this final deadline in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, on Saturday, Al-Jazeera reported.

President Trump reminded Iran that only 48 hours remain of the 10-day period he previously gave the country to reach an agreement or open this vital waterway. He explicitly stated that a severe attack on Iran would commence immediately after the deadline expires.

On February 27, the US President had extended the deadline given to Iran for opening the Strait of Hormuz until April 6. Accordingly, Monday marks Trump’s ultimate deadline.

The closure of this extremely important waterway for global trade has created significant instability in the international market, prompting Trump to take this firm stance. It is feared that his aggressive message could push the ongoing conflict in the Middle East towards an unprecedented and dire outcome.

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