No scope of changing power without elections: Quader

Reiterating that there is no scope of changing the state power without elections, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today warned BNP of taking stern action if it wants to create untoward situation in the country in the name of movement.

“If the BNP wants to create anarchy in the country in the name of movement, it would be handled with an iron hand,” he told a rally in the city’s Uttara Sector-13 area.

Dhaka North City Unit of Awami League arranged the rally.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, urged the BNP to join the next general elections if it wants to change the state power.

He also informed that the AL leaders and workers will remain alert at field level on December 10 next to tackle the BNP’s programme.

Speaking as the chief guest, the AL general secretary said the caretaker government system is obsolete now but the BNP is trying to make “a dead issue” alive.

He said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamir is now making ridiculous statements while he declared that they would free the country for third time under the leadership Tarique Rahman who fled on undertaking that he would not do politics in the future.

“Did Bangladesh get freed for second time? Would Bangladesh be free for third time? The BNP is an enemy of the independence. There will be a game against it. They will be dealt with,” he said.

Pointing out that the BNP is conducting propaganda, terming the ongoing economic crisis “a famine”, Quader said, “We know commoners are suffering. The prices of essential commodities are on an upper trend so the poor people are suffering”.

“But I want to tell you that no matter how much BNP does propaganda, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said there will be no famine in Bangladesh” he added.