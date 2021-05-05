Home / National / Details

Ongoing restrictions with new conditions extended till May 16

5 May 2021, 3:35:33

With a surge of coronavirus cases, the government has extended the current countrywide restrictions till May 16 midnight, adding some new conditions to the previous one to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The cabinet division today issued a gazette notification in this regard.

Under the new restrictions, all the government, semi-government, autonomous, non-government, Bank and financial institutions officials and employees mandatorily must have to stay at their respective duty stations during the Eid holidays.

With ensuring proper health guidelines, Shops/shopping malls are allowed to remain open from 10:00am to 8:00pm daily like the previous instructions. But, in case of defying health guidelines, shops and shopping centres will be forced to be shut down immediately.

Movement of inter-district public transports will remain suspended, but the transports are allowed to ply within cities after May 5 following the necessary health guidelines.

The movement of railway and launch will also remain suspended like past amid the extended restrictions, according to the notification.

Musk wearing must be ensured hundred percent and legal action will be taken against those who will be found flouting the law through mobile courts, if necessary.

All kind of social, political and religious gathering are strictly prohibited.

To prevent coronavirus, the Information and Broadcasting ministry, concerned city corporations, municipalities will carry out campaign for implementing Covid-19 health guidelines including wearing musk and maintaining social distance compulsorily in their respective city corporations, district headquarters and municipality areas.

Unauthorized use of news, image, information, etc published by BD24Live.com is punishable by copyright law. Appropriate legal steps will be taken by the management against any person or body that infringes those laws.

Comments:

Latest from National

All news from National
BD24Live.com © 2021 - Developed by | EMPERORSOFT

Editor In Chief: Amirul Islam
House#35/10, Road#11, Sekhertek, Dhaka 1207
Email: info@bd24live.com
Phone: 02-58157744

District Desk: 01552592502
News Desk: 09678677191
News Editor: 09678677190
Email: office.bd24live@gmail.com

GO TOP
About Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Advertise with us Contact Us Cookies Archive