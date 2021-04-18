Over 36 lakh families will get PM’s Eid gift: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said 36.25 lakh poor families will get financial assistance as gift from the Prime Minister on the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

He said this at a regular press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here.

Quader said the government has already taken different initiatives to ensure financial security of the distressed and vulnerable people who became jobless in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and due to lockdown. In the continuation of that, 1.25 families which have fallen in trouble due to lockdown will get food aid, he added.

Mentioning that AL’s political culture is to stand by the vulnerable people, he urged the people of all classes and professions irrespective of political affiliation to stand by the destitute and those rendered jobless during the pandemic.

“Extend humanitarian assistances to the distressed and helpless people during the holy Ramadan, the month of sacrifice, generosity and sharing,” he urged the affluent people.