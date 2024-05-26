Over 8 lakh people evacuated as cyclone ‘Remal’ approaches: Mohibur

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman today said over eight lakh people were evacuated to cyclone centres and other safer places, as the severe cyclone Remal may hit Bangladesh coastline between 6pm and midnight today.

“We have taken all necessary measures on an urgent basis to tackle the severe cyclonic storm . . . all relevant organizations have been asked to work in a coordinated manner to face the cyclone,” he made the comments at a press briefing held at his ministry here.

He said the authorities today launched an intensified evacuation campaign to take all vulnerable people to safety as the met office asked Payra and Mongla ports to hoist great danger signal no 10 while it issued nine for Cox’s Bazar and Chattogram ports this morning.

“We are hoping that we will be able to bring all vulnerable people living in 19 districts to the cyclone centres before the landfall of the cyclone,” the state minister said.

“A large scale evacuation has started after the Met Office issued danger signal number 10 and nine. All vulnerable people are presumed to be moved to safer places at the shortest possible time,” Director General of Department of Disaster Management Mizanur Rahman told BSS.

Alongside evacuation of the people, domestic animals have been taken to designated cyclone shelters, the disaster management DG said, adding, “A total of 8,464 cyclone shelters, including Mujib Kella, have been kept ready to provide refuge to the people living in 19 costal districts, which might be affected by the cyclone Remal”.

Sufficient amount of food have been stocked for the people living in the cyclone centres alongside the people of 19 coastal districts, Mizanur added

He said all upazila and district administrations have adequate amount of cash to provide prompt response to the people who will be affected by the cyclone.

“We have also kept ready 1,185 medical teams to offer urgent healthcare supports to the people as cyclone Rimel may hit the costal belts of Bangladesh with massive strengthen,” the disaster management chief said.

As cyclone Remal has turned into severe one, it was taking more time to make landfall, he said, adding, “We have to manage the cyclone cautiously to minimize its damage.”

The Disaster Management and Relief Ministry sources said a total of 78,000 volunteers from the Cyclone Preparedness Program (CPP) have been kept ready to deal with cyclone’Remal’ in the coastal district.

It added some 8,600 Red Crescent volunteers and others joined a campaign asking people at risk to move to safety alongside the government officials while the district administration mobilized transport to carry them to the cyclone shelters.

According to a latest cyclone warning bulletin, the severe cyclonic storm “Remal” over northwest Bay and adjoining area moved to northwards over the same area as and it was about 335 kms southwest of Chattogram port, 315 kms southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 220 kms south of Mongla port and 200 kms south of Payra port at 12 noon today.

Under the peripheral effect of the severe cyclone, gusty or squally wind with rain is continuing over coastal regions of Bangladesh. It is likely to move in a northerly direction and may cross Sagar Island west Bengal- Khepupara coast near Mongla between 3-4 hrs from 6 pm today.

After crossing the center of severe cyclonic storm, rest part of the system may continue to cross.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the severe cyclone centre is about 90 kph, rising to 120 kph in gusts/squalls. Sea will remain high near the severe cyclone centre.

The coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur, Jhalokhati, Borguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali and their

offshore islands and chars will come under great danger

signal no 10.

The coastal district of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Feni, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal no nine.

River ports of the districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur, Jhalokhati, Borguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar have been advised to lower riverine danger signal No three but instead hoist riverine great danger signal no four.

Under the peripheral effect of the severe cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur, Jhalokhati, Borguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni. Chandpur, Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 08-12 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

Under the influence of the cyclone, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions are likely to be experienced of heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy rainfall with gusty/squally wind.

Due to very heavy rainfall, landslide may occur at places over the hilly regions of Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Chattogram.

All fishing boats and trawllers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.