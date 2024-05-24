বাংলা
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
National

PM asks to more organise 14-party alliance, make it popular

written by Salauddin 12 views 1 minutes read

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has directed the 14-party alliance leaders to more organize the alliance and make it popular to the people.

The directives came while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined a meeting at her official Ganabhaban residence here on Thursday night.

After the meeting, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader formally disclosed it to journalists in front of the Ganabhaban.

The meeting also discussed about the contemporary situation of the country, he said.

Quader said the Prime Minister has given the directives in view of establishing a non-communal Bangladesh.

“There will be no longer distance among the 14-party alliance after the meeting “, Quader added.

