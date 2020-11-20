Padma Bridge main structure’s work progress 91pc: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the construction of the 6.15-kilometre Padma Bridge is progressing fast as around 91 per cent work of the main structure of the bridge has been completed.

“Thirty seven spans out of total 41 of the Padma multipurpose bridge have already been installed making the 5.55 kilometer of the bridge visible,” he said after unveiling the annual report for 2019-20 fiscal of the Bridges Division.

The minister unveiled the report at the 109th board meeting of Bangladesh Bridge Authority joining it though a videoconferencing.

He said if the current of river remains at the expected level, it will be possible to install the rest of four spans by mid December.

The minister said the progress of river treatment is now around 75 percent while the overall progress of the project 82 percent.

Quader said a 2.50-kilometer tube ring of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel (Karnaphuli river tunnel) has been installed while boring work of second tunnel tube will begin by second week of December.

The physical progress of the project is now around 60 percent.

Bridge Division Secretary Mohammad Belayet Hossain, other board members and senior officials of the Bridge Division joined the meeting through videoconferencing.