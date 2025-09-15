Home » Padma Bridge tolling goes digital: no stops required for vehicles
Padma Bridge tolling goes digital: no stops required for vehicles

by newsdesk
written by newsdesk

The Padma Bridge entered a new era of smart mobility today as the Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) system officially go live at 2 pm, allowing vehicles to cross without halting for toll payments.

Under the new system, registered vehicles equipped with RFID tags, verified at the Mawa booth, can now pay tolls automatically while maintaining speeds of up to 30 kilometers per hour, according to a release of the Bangladesh Bridge Authority.

It added that registration is facilitated through the TAP app.

The ETC launch marks a major step toward ensuring faster, smoother, and more efficient traffic flow across the bridge, minimizing congestion and enhancing commuter convenience.

 

