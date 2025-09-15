CA asks youths to come forward in country’s development

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today called upon the youths to contribute to the development of the country with their talent, energy, and creativity.

“I call every youth to contribute to the development of the society and the country with your talent, energy, and creativity. May your success not be limited to personal achievements but be an example for others to emulate,” he said.

The chief adviser said this while addressing the ‘Youth Volunteer Award 2025’ giving ceremony organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports at Shapla Hall of his office in the city.

This year, 12 youths were conferred with the award for their outstanding voluntary service and inspirational contributions to society.

Prof Yunus said he believes that if the youths are active, no problem in this country can remain unresolved.

He said, “Today we are celebrating the power of youth. This is the driving force of our nation. I firmly believe that when the youth of a country remain active, energetic, and full of innovative spirit, no obstacle can hold back their progress.”

At the outset of his speech, the chief adviser greeted the audience warmly and said he was “extremely delighted” to be present at the event.

He extended special thanks to the Ministry of Youth and Sports for arranging the award giving ceremony and conveyed “heartfelt congratulations” to the award recipients.

Noting that the innovative power of young people in Bangladesh is no longer limited to the education sector, the chief adviser said, “Youth are playing pioneering roles in healthcare, environmental protection, poverty alleviation, and in establishing social justice”.

These youths led the mass uprising of 2024 and they have written the history of the country throughout the ages, he added.

Reminding that new challenges will always emerge on the way forward, Prof Yunus said, “New challenges will constantly appear on our way- whether it is public health, inadequate educational opportunities, or environmental crises. But instead of being disappointed by these challenges, we should face them unitedly with our own strength. I hope our youth will lead this work too”.

Observing that voluntary service is not limited to humanitarian welfare, the chief adviser said it is an ideal means of self-development, character building, and developing leadership qualities.

“We want our youth not only to remain volunteers but also to emerge as policymakers, innovators, and architects of change in society. This will only be possible when they will be able to build themselves with confidence, acquire the necessary skills, and focus on developing leadership qualities,” the head of the interim government said.

Turning to the significance of the youth volunteer award, he said, “Today’s award is not merely recognition, it is also a clarion call for you to be courageous, to take greater leadership, and to work with new ideas and innovations for the welfare of society.”

Noting that active participation of youth in every aspect of society can bring many positive changes, Prof Yunus said, “In healthcare, even a small initiative taken by you can save thousands of children from disease. In education, your small efforts can advance the nation’s education standards by leaps and bounds”.

“In protecting the environment, your collective action can ensure a safe and green world for our future generations. Remember, every small step you take will open the path for major achievements of the country,” he continued.

Acknowledging the difficulties that come with voluntary work, the chief adviser said, “I know the path of voluntary service or any noble initiative is not smooth. One has to face challenges of time, money, and mental stress. But through these challenges, we have to acquire great qualities like patience, tolerance and leadership.”

“We want to see you as the pioneers of new policies, revolutionary ideas, and social transformation,” he said.

Through your collective effort, Bangladesh will stand tall as a developed, humane, and innovative nation in the world, he added.

Concluding his address, the chief adviser once again congratulated the award winners, saying: “I extend my warmest felicitations once again to you- on my behalf, on behalf of the state, and on behalf of the entire nation”.

Youth and Sports Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, Secretary of the ministry Md Mahbub-Ul-Alam and award winner Suraiya Farhana Reshma also spoke at the event.