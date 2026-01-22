Pakistan may also boycott T20 World Cup if Bangladesh withdraws

If Bangladesh does not participate in the T20 World Cup due to security concerns in India, Pakistan may also boycott the tournament. Multiple sources associated with the country’s cricket board (PCB) have given such indications. They informed Pakistan’s media outlet Geo News about this on Thursday.

According to the sources, if the International Cricket Council (ICC) does not accept Bangladesh’s demand to move their T20 World Cup matches from India, which is scheduled to start next month, and Bangladesh ultimately withdraws, then Pakistan may also decide to boycott the tournament.

Bangladesh has already refused to play matches on Indian soil. Citing the deterioration of political relations between the two countries and security risks, they have demanded that their matches be held in co-host Sri Lanka.

Recent tensions in relations between Dhaka and Delhi have also affected cricket. Despite signing a contract with Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming IPL, Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman was dropped from the squad. Following this, the broadcast of IPL in Bangladesh was halted, and the BCB intensified its demand for its World Cup matches to be held in Sri Lanka.

The ICC rejected Bangladesh’s application in its latest board meeting. The message conveyed was that Bangladesh must either play the World Cup in India or an alternative country will be given the opportunity. According to the ICC’s decision, changing the schedule despite no credible security threat would set a dangerous precedent for future ICC tournaments.

In this situation, Bangladesh faces two difficult paths: withdrawing its demand and participating in the World Cup, or withdrawing from the tournament. Notably, the T20 World Cup is set to begin on February 7.

According to the schedule, Bangladesh, being in Group ‘C’, will play its first three matches in Kolkata — against West Indies on February 7, Italy on February 9, and England on February 14. The last group stage match will be against Nepal in Mumbai on February 17.