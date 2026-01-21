Symbol Allocation Concluded, Election Campaign Begins Today

Symbol allocation has been completed among 1,973 candidates contesting in 298 constituencies across the country for the 13th National Parliamentary Election. The respective constituency returning officers allocated these symbols from morning until 5 PM on Wednesday (January 21).

Regarding this, Md. Ruhul Amin Mallick, Director (Public Relations) and Information Officer of the Election Commission (EC) Secretariat, told BSS that the symbol allocation work was completed in all constituencies by 5 PM. Following the symbol allocation, returning officers will inform the Election Commission about the number of candidates in each constituency and submit Form-5 containing the list of contesting candidates. Based on this information, ballot papers will be printed. He also mentioned that the printing of ballot papers might begin as early as Thursday.

Ruhul Amin Mallick also stated that with the completion of symbol allocation, contesting candidates can officially begin their election campaigns from today, Thursday (January 22).

According to the EC’s Political Party and Candidate Code of Conduct 2025, election campaigns can commence three weeks before the scheduled polling day, and all forms of campaigning must cease 48 hours prior to the start of voting.

EC officials reported that in the 13th parliamentary election, a total of 1,973 candidates, including party-affiliated and independent candidates, are contesting in 298 constituencies, excluding Pabna-1 and Pabna-2. A total of 2,580 nomination papers were submitted for 300 constituencies. Among these, 1,855 were declared valid, and 725 were rejected. After 645 appeals against rejections were heard, 437 individuals regained their candidacies. Subsequently, 305 candidates withdrew their nominations within the stipulated time.

As per the schedule, voting will take place continuously using ballot papers in transparent ballot boxes from 7:30 AM to 4:30 PM on Thursday, February 12.

Earlier, on December 11, Chief Election Commissioner A. M. M. Nasir Uddin announced the schedule for the 13th National Parliamentary Election in an address to the nation. According to the schedule, December 29 was the last day for submitting nomination papers.