Parliament Session Resumes Today After 13-Day Break

The ongoing first session of the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) is resuming today, Sunday (March 29), after a temporary adjournment. The session will commence at 3 PM in the main session hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, presided over by the Speaker.

Earlier, the first session of the Thirteenth Jatiya Sangsad had officially begun on March 12.

According to sources from the Parliament Secretariat, after only two working days, the session was adjourned on March 15 until 3 PM on March 29. A general discussion on the motion of thanks regarding the President’s address had begun in Parliament from the day before the break. Discussion on this motion of thanks will also receive primary priority in today’s agenda.

It has been decided that this inaugural and first session of the Thirteenth Jatiya Sangsad will run until April 30.

The Parliament Secretariat has stated that during this long period, members of both the ruling party and the opposition will hold detailed discussions on the President’s informative and directional address. A total of approximately 50 hours has been allocated for discussion on the President’s address.

Except for public holidays, this Parliament session will be held regularly every day of the week at 3 PM.

Earlier, this decision was taken unanimously on March 14 at the first meeting of the Jatiya Sangsad’s Business Advisory Committee. The Leader of the House, the Leader of the Opposition, and other senior members of the committee were present at this meeting.