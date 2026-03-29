New Turn in Iran Issue: What’s Unfolding Under the Guise of Talks?

The US Department of Defense, the Pentagon, is preparing to launch a limited ground military operation in Iran lasting several weeks, according to American media outlet The Washington Post.

The report states that the plan involves a limited-scale operation with the participation of special forces and regular infantry, rather than a full-scale invasion. These operations are considering attacks on Iran’s important oil export hub, Kharg Island, and coastal areas near the Strait of Hormuz.

However, US President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision on whether to approve these plans, officials involved have stated.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement, “It is the Pentagon’s responsibility to prepare various options for the Commander-in-Chief. This does not mean the President has already made a decision.”

Meanwhile, as the potential conflict enters its fifth week, the United States has already deployed additional troops to the Middle East. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that approximately 3,500 troops, including members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, have arrived in the region aboard the USS Tripoli.

The report further stated that in a potential operation, US forces could face threats from Iranian drones, missiles, ground attacks, and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Discussions within the administration have also reportedly included plans to seize Kharg Island and search for and destroy weapons around the Strait of Hormuz. These potential operations could last from several weeks to several months.

Meanwhile, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf strongly reacted to indications of a potential US ground attack. He stated, “The enemies openly speak of discussions, but secretly plan ground attacks. Our forces are ready for them.”

He warned that any attempt to attack Iranian territory would be met with a harsh response.

It is worth noting that as of the time of this report’s publication, the Pentagon had not officially commented, nor had Iran directly reacted to the matter.