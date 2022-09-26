People have full trust in Sheikh Hasina: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the country’s people have full confidence in AL President Sheikh Hasina.

“Sheikh Hasina has trust in the country’s people and we have confidence in them too. So, there is no need of any party’s confidence” he told a conference here.

Kadamtoli Thana unit of the AL arranged the conference of ward no: 52, 53, 58, 60 and 61 at Shaypur Balur Math.

Responding to a statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Quader said Sheikh Hasina does not need to keep confidence in those who held “Yes-No vote” and the voter-less polls of February 15 and created fake voters in the country.

“The country’s people have full trust in Sheikh Hasina,” he reiterated.

Claiming that BNP is in crisis now, the AL general secretary said the BNP leaders frequently go to foreign embassies in Dhaka and lodge allegations against the government to diplomats.

He said the allegations of the BNP leaders will not bring any result and their dream will never come true.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP is lacking leaders and at the same time, the stance of the 20-party alliance is not good.

“They really don’t understand what to do,” he added.

Chaired by Kadamtoli Thana AL president Mohammad Nasim Miah, the conference was addressed, among others, by AL presidium member Advocate Quamrul Islam, organising secretary Mirza Azam, central committee member Sanjida Khanum, and Dhaka South City AL president Abu Ahmad Mannafi, its general secretary Humayun Kabir, vice president Dr Dilip Roy, joint general secretary Miraz Hossain and members Shahidul Islam Milan and Asma Akhtar Keka.

Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh was present in the conference.