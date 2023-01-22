People want fall of BNP’s leadership: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said the country’s people do not want to see the fall of the incumbent government rather they want the fall of BNP’s leadership.

“Fakhrul Saheb, do you remember when the BNP’s council was held? You failed in movement and elections as well. BNP leaders from top to bottom should resign immediately,” he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, made the remarks, replying to questions from journalists after attending a meeting of the governing council of Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) at Sarak Bhaban in the city’s Banani.

Claiming that there is no practice of democracy in BNP, he said the AL’s national council is held every three years, while its secretary-level meeting is held each month and the extended meeting of AL’s district units is held every six months.

Requesting US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas to ask the BNP why there is no democracy within the party, Quader said: “Ask that first. Why don’t they hold a council? How many years ago did they hold the council?”

He said the talks of democracy do not suit those, who do not have democracy at home and do not have democratic practice in their party.

The AL general secretary said they (BNP) have no contribution to the mass uprising of 1969 but they dream of a mass uprising. “But they failed to involve commoners in their movement”.

Urging the BNP to participate in the next general elections, he said the upcoming elections will be acceptable and inclusive.

“The election will be held under the Election Commission. The Awami League government will only discharge its routine works. Take part in the elections and test how popular you are. If you want to change, you have to come to the polls,” Quader said.

He said the government is trying to address all the problems that Bangladesh has been facing amid the ongoing global crisis.

He said: “In this global crisis, the opposition parties in other countries play a responsible role and support the government. But, in our country, BNP is going to conflicts without cooperating with the government”.

About the presidential election, Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself started a discussion over the issue and the AL has no headache over speculations being spread in social media.

In the meeting, the committee was formed to take a decision on the overall project to construct four bus terminals in the capital for bus route rationalization.

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam, Dhaka South City Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Tapash and Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri, among others, were present at the meeting.