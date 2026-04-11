Photos of Martyred Children on Pakistan-Bound Flight: Iran’s Speaker Delivers a Message

Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, was en route to Islamabad, Pakistan, to participate in US-Iran talks. A photo taken from inside his plane has now garnered significant attention.

The empty seats on the plane were adorned with photographs of victims from the Minab school attack and their personal belongings. This attack, carried out by the US-Israeli coalition, occurred on February 28, the inaugural day of the war, resulting in the deaths of many children.

Ghalibaf shared the photo on the X platform, captioning it, ‘My companions on this flight, Minab168.’ This gesture served as the Speaker’s tribute to the children and staff who perished in the attack on a primary school in Minab.

Reports indicate that at least 165 individuals were killed and over 100 injured in that attack. This incident has now become a central element of Iran’s diplomatic discourse.

These talks are commencing amidst ongoing ceasefire negotiations, military tensions, and a delicate diplomatic climate. Ghalibaf’s poignant gesture has delivered a powerful message even before the discussions formally began.