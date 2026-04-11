Lebanon-Israel to meet in Washington for ceasefire talks

Representatives from Lebanon and Israel are scheduled to meet for important talks in Washington, the capital of the United States, next Tuesday (April 14). Tel Aviv has agreed to participate in this meeting at the invitation of Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

However, Israel has clearly stated that while they will negotiate with the Lebanese government, they will not engage in any dialogue with the armed group Hezbollah.

The Israeli ambassador to the United States stated that they have no plans to discuss a ceasefire with Hezbollah. He claimed that the group is the biggest obstacle to a potential peace agreement between the two countries. He also accused Hezbollah of continuously carrying out attacks on Israel.

Meanwhile, following the news of the meeting with Israel, protest rallies were held in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon. Protesters claimed that the current Lebanese government does not truly represent the people. They alleged that the administration is operating under the influence of the United States and Israel.

On the other hand, Israeli attacks continue in various regions of Lebanon. The country’s health ministry reported that the death toll from Wednesday’s extensive bombardment has risen to 357, with at least 1,223 injured. It is feared that the number of fatalities may increase further as debris removal operations are ongoing.

The Israeli military claimed that at least 180 Hezbollah fighters were killed in the recent attacks.

Earlier, a meeting was held on Friday (April 10) between the Israeli and Lebanese ambassadors to the United States and the U.S. ambassador to Beirut. It was there that the decision was made to hold the meeting at the U.S. State Department next Tuesday. The Tuesday meeting will focus on discussing the terms of a ceasefire. A senior official from the President’s office stated that if both parties agree, a time for direct negotiations will be set later.