Pledge to Build a Humane, Inclusive, and Accountable State

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced its election manifesto for the upcoming 13th National Parliament Election. BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman unveiled the manifesto before the nation at an event held at a five-star hotel in the capital on Friday afternoon (February 6).

The manifesto outlines nine key commitments aimed at building a ‘humane, inclusive, and accountable state’. These commitments include:

To protect marginalized and low-income families, a ‘Family Card’ will be introduced to ensure the supply of 2,500 Taka or essential goods of equivalent value every month. The amount of this assistance will be progressively increased.

To ensure fair prices for farmers’ produce, ‘Farmer Cards’ will be used to strengthen subsidies, easy loans, agricultural insurance, and state-managed marketing. The same benefits will be available to fish farmers, livestock breeders, and small agricultural businesses.

To develop a corruption-free and humane healthcare system, commitments have been made to recruit one lakh healthcare workers nationwide, provide quality medical services at district and metropolitan levels, ensure comprehensive mother and child healthcare, and expand disease prevention activities.

To establish a joyful and vocational education system, promises include formulating a real-skill and value-based education policy, giving utmost importance to primary education, providing technological support to teachers and students, and introducing a ‘Mid-Day Meal’ program.

To secure the future of young people, commitments have been made to create employment, enhance technical and language skills, support startups and entrepreneurs, connect with global e-commerce platforms, and ensure merit-based government recruitment.

The manifesto mentions plans to expand sports infrastructure and training facilities at district and upazila levels to develop sports as a profession and livelihood.

To strengthen environmental protection and climate resilience, commitments include excavating and re-excavating 20,000 kilometers of rivers and canals through public participation, planting 25 crore trees over five years, and introducing modern waste management systems.

To solidify religious and social harmony, a promise has been made to introduce an honorarium and training-based welfare system for religious leaders of all faiths at places of worship.

To boost the digital economy and global connectivity, announcements include launching the international payment system PayPal, establishing regional e-commerce hubs, and expanding the export of ‘Made in Bangladesh’ products.

During the manifesto announcement ceremony, a video was presented highlighting the BNP’s goals, objectives, and commitments for leading the future Bangladesh.

It is noteworthy that the 13th National Parliament Election and a referendum on the July Charter will be held simultaneously on February 12. The BNP has already urged its leaders and activists to vote ‘yes’ in the referendum. At the manifesto announcement event, Tarique Rahman also reiterated his commitment to implementing the July Charter.