Rivals Set Sights on Shakib’s T20 World Cup ‘Throne’ as Mission Begins

Shakib Al Hasan still holds the crown as the highest wicket-taker in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup, with an unparalleled 50 wickets. This Bangladeshi all-rounder achieved this unique feat, leaving behind legends like Shahid Afridi and Lasith Malinga. However, Shakib’s reign, as he remains out of international cricket, is now under threat. Wanindu Hasaranga and Rashid Khan are embarking on a mission to claim his throne in the upcoming World Cup.

Shakib Al Hasan always meant an extra force for Bangladesh on the field. His dominance with both bat and ball would electrify the galleries and energize the entire team. Yet, today, that very Shakib is far from international cricket, a name banished from the scene.

With this all-rounder out of action, a shadow of disaster seems to loom over the country’s cricket. Due to ICC’s perceived double standards, Bangladesh was forced to boycott the World Cup for the first time—an event that will remain a dark chapter in the nation’s cricketing history.

However, turning the pages of T20 World Cup statistics reveals a shining name—Shakib Al Hasan. His 50 wickets taken on the World Cup stage remain an unbroken record to this day, overshadowing legends like Afridi and Malinga.

His international career seems to have stalled since his foray into politics. Following student-protests, this star, who has been away from the country for a long time, is now a journeyman in league cricket, travelling from one end of the world to another. The ‘magician’ whom the cricket world once knew is now busy fighting for his own existence.

In this Shakib-less World Cup, the throne he built is thus shaky. Wanindu Hasaranga and Rashid Khan—two spin sensations of modern cricket—are lying in wait, eager to conquer that 50-wicket realm. Both currently have an equal tally of 37 wickets each.

History might change, and someone new might ascend to the top. But will the cricket world ever truly forget Shakib Al Hasan’s dominant presence?

Bangladesh is not in this World Cup, nor is this poster boy. However, whether Shakib will be able to don that glorious red and green jersey, kept away in the closet after his period of banishment, only time will tell.