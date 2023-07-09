PM confers 38 masters, 10 Ph.D PMF on scholars

A total of 48 scholars from different sectors today received Prime Minister’s Fellowship (PMF) for 2023-24 sessions.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina conferred 38 masters and 10 Ph.D PMF on the scholars at the Shapla Hall of her office this morning for pursuing the degrees at globally top-ranking universities.

So far, 277 masters’ fellows and 108 Ph.D fellows have been awarded the scholarship to study at world-class universities.

To claim the scholarship, each applicant at first must secure, by their own capacity, admission to one of the 100 highest-ranking universities around the world.

Once the admission is confirmed, only then one can apply for the scholarship under the Governance Innovation Unit (GIU) of the prime Minister’s office.

The PMF was introduced in 2018 by the premier to facilitate the capacity development of resources across all sectors.

The GIU is entrusted with the responsibility of the management of PMF.

The fellowship is being given in three categories —government officers (BCS), government officers (Non-BCS) and others (private candidates).

Prime Minister fellows study in many reputed universities in different countries including the USA, the UK, Australia and Canada.

State Minister for Public Administration Ministry Farhad Hossain, MP, and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah spoke at the function.

GIU Director General Dr Abdul Latif gave the address of welcome.

One behalf of the masters and Ph.D fellows, Associate Professor of Rajshahi University Md Shibli Islam and Research Assistant at the Public Health Foundation Afifa Anju expressed their feelings on behalf of the fellows.

Deputy Secretary of the Internal Resources Division Ph.D fellow Dr KM Alamgir Kabir also shared his feeling.