বাংলা
Sunday, July 9, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National PM confers 38 masters, 10 Ph.D PMF on scholars
National

PM confers 38 masters, 10 Ph.D PMF on scholars

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 4 views 1 minutes read

A total of 48 scholars from different sectors today received Prime Minister’s Fellowship (PMF) for 2023-24 sessions.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina conferred 38 masters and 10 Ph.D PMF on the scholars at the Shapla Hall of her office this morning for pursuing the degrees at globally top-ranking universities.

So far, 277 masters’ fellows and 108 Ph.D fellows have been awarded the scholarship to study at world-class universities.

To claim the scholarship, each applicant at first must secure, by their own capacity, admission to one of the 100 highest-ranking universities around the world.

Once the admission is confirmed, only then one can apply for the scholarship under the Governance Innovation Unit (GIU) of the prime Minister’s office.

The PMF was introduced in 2018 by the premier to facilitate the capacity development of resources across all sectors.

The GIU is entrusted with the responsibility of the management of PMF.

The fellowship is being given in three categories —government officers (BCS), government officers (Non-BCS) and others (private candidates).

Prime Minister fellows study in many reputed universities in different countries including the USA, the UK, Australia and Canada.

State Minister for Public Administration Ministry Farhad Hossain, MP, and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah spoke at the function.

GIU Director General Dr Abdul Latif gave the address of welcome.

One behalf of the masters and Ph.D fellows, Associate Professor of Rajshahi University Md Shibli Islam and Research Assistant at the Public Health Foundation Afifa Anju expressed their feelings on behalf of the fellows.

Deputy Secretary of the Internal Resources Division Ph.D fellow Dr KM Alamgir Kabir also shared his feeling.

You may also like

Cashless Panchagarh is another step towards Smart Bangladesh

Tamim withdraws retirement decision after meeting with PM

PM to open metro rail on Agargaon-Motijheel route in October: Quader

BNP is not called for dialogue: Hasan

Short-term flood likely in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari

PM lauds armed forces for standing by people at home and abroad

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

PM to open metro rail on Agargaon-Motijheel route in October: Quader
ICC chief prosecutor for accelerating efforts on justice for Rohingyas
BNP is not called for dialogue: Hasan
Zelensky says Russia planning ‘dangerous provocations’ at nuclear plant

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More