বাংলা
Sunday, July 9, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home World News Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse
World News

Toll rises to 14 in Brazil building collapse

by Salauddin
written by Salauddin 5 views 1 minutes read

Fourteen people have died in the partial collapse of an illegally occupied building in northeastern Brazil, the authorities said Saturday, as they concluded a search for survivors.

Earlier, a toll of 11 dead was announced, but firefighters searching through the debris later found the bodies of a woman and two children following the collapse Friday in Paulista, a city in the state of Pernambuco.

The dead included men, women and children, aged five to 45, according to a statement Saturday from the Pernambuco civil defense services.

Three people — a 65-year-old woman and two adolescents — were rescued. The authorities provided no information on their condition.

The three-story structure, which was attached to a larger housing complex, had been closed in 2010 due to a risk of collapse but had been illegally occupied since then, the authorities said.

In April, a building in similar condition collapsed in the city of Olinda, also in Pernambuco, leaving six people dead.

Building collapses in Brazil generally happen in poorer neighborhoods where illegal construction is rampant.

In 2020, two irregularly constructed buildings in a poor neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro collapsed after days of intense rainfall. Twenty-four people died.

You may also like

Zelensky says Russia planning ‘dangerous provocations’ at nuclear plant

Scholz, Zelensky urge extension of Ukraine grain export deal

International office opens to probe Russia’s war on Ukraine

Hundreds arrested on fifth night of France unrest after teen laid to rest

UN chief calls on world to make troubled Haiti ‘top priority’

Wagner chief to leave Russia in deal to ease crisis

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: [email protected]

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

PM to open metro rail on Agargaon-Motijheel route in October: Quader
ICC chief prosecutor for accelerating efforts on justice for Rohingyas
BNP is not called for dialogue: Hasan
Zelensky says Russia planning ‘dangerous provocations’ at nuclear plant

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More