PM greets people on Eid-ul-Azha

29 July 2020, 4:07:05

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today extended her greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims, to be celebrated here on Saturday.

“The Prime Minister in an audio message greeted people on the Eid-uL-Azha and it (the message) will be sent soon to the mobile users through their cell phones,” PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

In the message of greetings, the premier said, “AssaIamualaikum, I am Sheikh Hasina. The holy Eid-uL-Azha once again comes to us after a year… I am extending my best wishes to you and all your family members on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.”
She, however, expressed her hope that the Eid-ul-Azha would bring happiness to all after overcoming all the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic.

The prime minister called upon all to devote themselves to the welfare of the country and its people being inspired by the spirit of sacrifice realising the essence of the Eid-ul-Azha.

At the end of the message, she requested the countrymen to follow the health guidelines properly to stop further spreading of the COVID-19, saying, “Be well and safe. Eid Mubarak!”

