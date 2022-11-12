PM inaugurates Dhaka-Ashulia elevated expressway construction

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the construction of 24km Dhaka-Ashulia Elevated Expressway involving Tk 17,553.4 crore.

She opened the construction work at a function held at the Construction Yard adjoining to Ashulia Bazar in Savar, joining virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence here.

Once completed, the expressway will connect Hazrat Shahjahal International Airport with Abdullahpur, Ashulia, Baipail and Dhaka Export Processing Zone on the Nabinagar-Chandra highway and ensure quick entry and exit from and to the capital. It will connect up to Kutubkhali under Jatrabari Police Station in Dhaka.

Over four crore people from 30 districts including the North Bengal will be benefited from the expressway as it will make transportation of people and goods easier and quicker while it would help cut traffic congestion.

The expressway project document forecasts 0.217 percent boost of the country’s gross domestic product.

China will provide the maximum fund of the total project cost.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming spoke at the function moderated by PM’s Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus.

Bridges Division Secretary Md Monjur Hossain made a power point presentation on the express way.

A video documentary on the elevated expressway was also screened on the occasion.

State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md. Enamur Rahman and people from all strata of life and local public representatives was present at Ashulia site.