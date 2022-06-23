PM joins opening day high-level general debate of 76th UNGA

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the high-level General Debate of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here on the first day today. The General Debate is being held from September 21 to September 27.

Sheikh Hasina will speak at the debate on September 24. She will deliver her speech in Bangla like in the previous years following the footprint of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who had delivered his historic speech at the UN in Bangla in 1974.

The 76th session of the UNGA opened on September 14. On that day, Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives was sworn in as the General Assembly President and he opened the 76th session.

Due to the global pandemic, the number of delegations allowed into the General Assembly Hall is limited and UN Member States were encouraged to provide pre-recorded statements instead of representing in person at UN Headquarters. Over 100 heads of state or government are expected to attend in person. The UN General Assembly is the main policy-making organ of the United Nations.