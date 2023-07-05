PM lauds armed forces for standing by people at home and abroad

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said members of the armed forces always stand by the people at home and abroad alongside discharging their professional duties.

“Each of our forces always stands by the people alongside protecting the country’s independence and sovereignty,” she said, addressing the 48th founding anniversary programme of the President Guard Regiment (PGR), as the chief guest, at its headquarters in Dhaka Cantonment.

The members of the forces not only stand by and serve the people at home but also in the peace keeping missions abroad apart from performing their duties with professionalism and dedication.

“Due to their humanitarian gesture, they get honour from the general people. I feel very proud when the heads of the state and the government praise Bangladeshi peacekeepers for their contribution to their countries,” she said.

The Prime Minister extended her sincere greetings and congratulations to all members of the guards’ family on the occasion of its founding anniversary of the regiment.

Sheikh Hasina said as the head of the government, she witnessed the PGR very closely and she is impressed by their work, responsibility and devotion.

She said she knew that the regiment personnel always do their duty sincerely with professionalism, loyalty and discipline.

“The sincere accomplishment of your duties, braving all adverse weathers, including storm and rain, is highly appreciated. It is my expectation that you would work with honesty and patriotism to keep this reputation,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina said her government first introduced risk allowances for PGR, considering the risks of guards at risk.

Already, she said, the government has addressed the housing problem by creating a barrack adjacent to Ganabhaban and constructing a 14-storiey building for the guards’ family.

The Father of the Nation formulated the PGR on July 5 in 1975.

She continued that Bangabandhu had developed all the forces appropriate for an independent and sovereign country at his own initiatives.

Referring to various measures taken by her government for the overall development of the armed forces, she said, “We have transformed all the forces into international standard ones.”

The forces have been made capable so that they can march ahead keeping pace with the global forces, particularly in the peacekeeping missions abroad where they work with other world forces.

She said her government has been implementing Forces Goal-2030 after formulating it in line with the Defence Policy-1974 formulated by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to build the armed forces modern and time-befitting.

Referring to the false allegations of corruption by the World Bank, she said the government constructed the Padma Bridge with its own resources.

As recognition to development and progress, Bangladesh has already achieved the developing country status from the LDCs, she said.

“We are building the country in such a way that we never need to go ahead depending on others. We wish the advancement of the country will be continued in the days to come,” she said.

The development partners do not give many conditions like in the previous years after constructing the Padma Bridge by own finances.

The Prime Minister reiterated her commitment to build Bangladesh as a developed, prosperous and smart country by 2041 free from hunger and poverty as dreamt by the Father of the Nation.

On her arrival at the venue, Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed and PGR Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Khaled Kamal received the Prime Minister.

She exchanged pleasantries with all officers and junior commissioned officers walking round the venue.

Later, the Prime Minister cut a cake to mark the founding anniversary of the PGR.

She also distributed gifts among the family members of the deceased and PGR members severely injured while discharging VVIP duty.

Prime Minister’s Security Affairs Adviser Major General (Retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and Military Secretary to the President of Bangladesh Major General SM Salahuddin Islam were also present on the dais.

Secretaries concerned to the premier and senior civil and military officials, among others, were present on the occasion.