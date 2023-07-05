বাংলা
Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Top Posts
SUBSCRIBE NEWSLETTERS
Home National Short-term flood likely in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari
National

Short-term flood likely in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari

by Mir Shakil
written by Mir Shakil 3 views 2 minutes read

The low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari districts are likely to be inundated as the Teesta may cross its danger mark (DM) at Dalia point in Nilphamari in the next 24 due to onrush of water from the upstream.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said water levels of the Brahmaputra and Jamuna are showing a rising trend amid a possibility of heavy rainfall upstream in the Brahmaputra basin in the next 48 hours.

“The Teesta may cross its DM at Dalia point in the next 24 hours causing a short-term flood situation in low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari districts,” a bulletin issued by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of BWDB said today.

The Teesta was flowing only 2cm below its DM at Dalia point in Nilphamari at 9 am and 12cm below DM there at 12 noon today.

The Dudhkumar was flowing below DM by 62cm at Pateshwari, Dharla by 69cm below DM at Kurigram and Brahmaputra was flowing below its DM by 116cm at Noonkhawa, 91cm at Hatia and 117cm at Chilmari points respectively at 9 am today.

The Jamuna was flowing below DM by 119cm at Fulchhari, 113cm at Shaghata, 119cm at Bahadurabad, 133cm at Sariakandi, 165cm at Kazipur and 127cm at Sirajganj points at 9 am today.

Local BWDB sources said a short-term flood situation might be created in low-lying areas of Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts alongside the Teesta in the next 24 hours following monsoon rains and onrush of water from the upstream.

Superintending Engineer for Rangpur Circle of BWDB Engineer Md Ahsan Habib said early preparedness has been taken to face any situation during possible flood in Rangpur division under BWDB’s Rangpur zone.

The deputy commissioners, upazila nirbahi officers, BWDB authorities, local monitoring committees and public representatives are closely observing the developing situation in the flood-prone districts.

“Currently, all 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage Project are remaining opened at Dalia point in Nilphamari where the river was flowing below its DM by 2cm below DM at 9 am and 12cm at 12 noon today,” he added.

Divisional Commissioner Md. Habibur Rahman said he directed the district administrations and BWDB to closely monitor the developing situation and take instant steps when and where necessary to face the possible flood situation.

You may also like

PM lauds armed forces for standing by people at home and abroad

Govt working to promote Bangladesh’s culture on world stage: PM

PM seeks vote for ‘Boat’ in next general polls

Saudi Arabia keen to provide all-out cooperation in Bangladesh’s development

TK 7,61,785 cr budget for FY 2023-24 passed in parliament

BNP gets confused over political workers, terrorists: Hasan

Our Company

bd24live.com is not only a online news portal. We are a family and work together for giving the better news around the world.

  • H 35/10, RD 11, Sekhertek, Dhaka, Bangladesh
  • Phone: (+88) 09678677191
  • Email: info@bd24live.com

About Links

Useful Links

Newsletter

Subscribe my Newsletter for new blog posts, tips & new photos. Let's stay updated!

Laest News

Scholz, Zelensky urge extension of Ukraine grain export deal
International office opens to probe Russia’s war on Ukraine
Job Ready Certificate Program for One Lakh Youngsters
Hundreds arrested on fifth night of France unrest after teen laid to rest

@2021 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by EMPERORSOFT

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin Youtube Email

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More