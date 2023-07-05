Short-term flood likely in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari

The low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari districts are likely to be inundated as the Teesta may cross its danger mark (DM) at Dalia point in Nilphamari in the next 24 due to onrush of water from the upstream.

Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials said water levels of the Brahmaputra and Jamuna are showing a rising trend amid a possibility of heavy rainfall upstream in the Brahmaputra basin in the next 48 hours.

“The Teesta may cross its DM at Dalia point in the next 24 hours causing a short-term flood situation in low-lying areas of Lalmonirhat and Nilphamari districts,” a bulletin issued by the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of BWDB said today.

The Teesta was flowing only 2cm below its DM at Dalia point in Nilphamari at 9 am and 12cm below DM there at 12 noon today.

The Dudhkumar was flowing below DM by 62cm at Pateshwari, Dharla by 69cm below DM at Kurigram and Brahmaputra was flowing below its DM by 116cm at Noonkhawa, 91cm at Hatia and 117cm at Chilmari points respectively at 9 am today.

The Jamuna was flowing below DM by 119cm at Fulchhari, 113cm at Shaghata, 119cm at Bahadurabad, 133cm at Sariakandi, 165cm at Kazipur and 127cm at Sirajganj points at 9 am today.

Local BWDB sources said a short-term flood situation might be created in low-lying areas of Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat and Rangpur districts alongside the Teesta in the next 24 hours following monsoon rains and onrush of water from the upstream.

Superintending Engineer for Rangpur Circle of BWDB Engineer Md Ahsan Habib said early preparedness has been taken to face any situation during possible flood in Rangpur division under BWDB’s Rangpur zone.

The deputy commissioners, upazila nirbahi officers, BWDB authorities, local monitoring committees and public representatives are closely observing the developing situation in the flood-prone districts.

“Currently, all 44 gates of the Teesta Barrage Project are remaining opened at Dalia point in Nilphamari where the river was flowing below its DM by 2cm below DM at 9 am and 12cm at 12 noon today,” he added.

Divisional Commissioner Md. Habibur Rahman said he directed the district administrations and BWDB to closely monitor the developing situation and take instant steps when and where necessary to face the possible flood situation.