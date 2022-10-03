PM leaves London en route to Dhaka

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today left London on her way back home from Washington DC of the USA.

A VVIP chartered flight carrying the premier and her entourage members departed from London Stanstead Airport at 9:30 am (local time) en route to Dhaka.

Earlier, the flight carrying the prime minister reached the airport in London for making a short stopover.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem received the premier at the airport.

Before that, Sheikh Hasina left Washington DC around 6:30pm on Sunday local time, wrapping up her 18-day official visit to the UK and the USA.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran and Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith saw off the prime minister at the airport in Washington.

Sheikh Hasina previously went to London on September 15 on an official visit to the UK where she attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension reception hosted by King Charles III.

On September 19, she left London for New York.

During her stay in the USA, she addressed the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 23 and took part in several events on its sidelines.